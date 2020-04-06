SNAC International installs 2020-2021 officers and directors

On March 23, 2020, SNAC International Business Members unanimously approved a new slate of officers to serve on the Executive Committee, as well as a new class of Directors-at-Large to serve on the Association's Board of Directors. Rob Sarlls, president & CEO, Wyandot, Inc. begins his one-year term as new chairman of the Board. On March 24, 2020, SNAC's Associate Members approved a new Associate Executive Council (AEC) slate of officers, as well as two new AEC Directors-at-Large. David Read, senior vice president of sales, Printpack was elected to serve as new AEC president.

"SNAC International is pleased to welcome a new group of leaders to serve on our Board of Directors and Associate Executive Council," said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO. "The incoming class of officers and directors represents a diverse cross section of our category and is well-positioned to ensure our member companies receive maximum value from their membership."

SNAC International's 2020-2021 Executive Committee is as follows:

Chairman: Rob Sarlls, president & CEO, Wyandot, Inc.

1st Vice Chairman: Mike Harper, vice president, Finance & CFO, Rudolph Foods

2nd Vice Chair: Greg Pearson, CEO, Pretzels, Inc.

Past Chairman: Fritz Kohmann, CFO, Shearer's Foods

Past Chairman: Dan Sifer, SVP, Supply Chain/Contract Manufacturing, Herr Foods

Treasurer: Ramiro Fernandez, CFO & Sr. VP, Finance, Herr Foods

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, SVP, general counsel, Frito-Lay North America

Associate Executive Council President: David Read, SVP of Sales, Printpack

SNAC General Counsel: Martin Hahn, partner, Hogan Lovells

SNAC President & CEO: Elizabeth Avery

The following Directors-at-Large begin three-year terms on the Board:

Jeff Almond, industry manager - Snack Food Packaging, Heat and Control

Bernard Kreilmann, president & CEO, Eagle Family Foods Group, LLC

Megan Reamer, co-founder & CEO, Jackson's Honest

Michelle Reardon, VP of communications, Campbell Snacks Division, The Campbell Soup Co.

Todd Staub, EVP and chief administration officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC



On Tuesday, March 24 during the annual meeting, SNAC Associate Members voted to approve a new Associate Executive Council slate. The AEC is the governing body representing Associate Members. With the goal of enhancing networking opportunities between suppliers and snack producers, the AEC makes recommendations to the Board, providing a voice for associate members and ensuring all of SNAC’s events and offerings provide enhanced value for the group.

The 2020-2021 AEC slate is as follows:

AEC Officers:

President: David Read, SVP of Sales, Printpack

Past President: Sean Shanley, VP of Business Development, Bryce Corporation

Secretary: Jeff Almond, Industry Manager – Snack Food Packaging, Heat and Control

1st Vice President: Lisa Stern, SVP, Sales & Marketing, LifeSpice Ingredients

2nd Vice President: Tina Hacker, Sales Account Manager - Specialty Powders, Land O'Lakes



AEC Directors-at-Large:

Mike Cantore*, VP of sales, Carolina Ingredients

Cassie Edwards, account manager, Kerry

Rocco Fucetola, VP sales and marketing, BluePrint Automation

Kevin Pecha*, sales manager, AZO Incorporated

Steven Wolfe, general manager – North America, TNA North America

*Indicates new AEC Director-at-Large.

"We look forward to working with SNAC’s new chairman Rob Sarlls, AEC President David Read, and the entire leadership in the coming year to continue providing benefits to members across our three pillars of education, advocacy and networking," said Ms. Avery. "On behalf of all members and staff, we thank Past Chairman Fritz Kohmann for his guidance during the past year, especially through this time of crisis over the past month. Fritz substantially raised the bar for member engagement and has set a new standard that will benefit the association for years to come."

