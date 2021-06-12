Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: June 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$3.99
Product Snapshot: Tastykake has released its seasonal summer products, available now for a limited-time only until August 21, 2021.
Tastykake’s limited-time summer products include:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Juniors: Two fluffy layers of vanilla yellow cake with a chocolate chip cookie dough flavored icing. Available in multipacks of 4. {SRP $3.99}
- Banana Pudding Creme Glazed Pie: A summer spin on a Tastykake Classic made with real bananas. Available in single serve. {SRP $1.89}
- Birthday Cake Flavored Mini Donuts: Classic Tastykake doughnuts coated in colorful confetti bits. Available multipack bags. {SRP $2.99}
- Orange Mini Donuts: A citrus edition of Tastykake’s mini doughnuts. Available in single-serve or multipack bags. {SRP $2.99}