Now through the end of fall, Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks once again have teamed up to offer beer-and-pretzel pairings for sharing with friends and family.

The partnership continues into its second year after a successful launch in 2021 and plans to build on the past success of the program.

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “That’s a big part of our identity. So, it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us.”

Shoppers can find their favorite craft pretzels and beer by trying five different pairings. New this year is Tröegs Oktoberfest Lager and Unique’s Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings for a toasty, crisp, and festive combination. Visit the Tröegs blog for additional pairing suggestions.

“Everyone looks forward to the cooler temperatures of the fall, and nothing is Better Together than enjoying delicious craft beers and signature pretzels with friends and family,” added Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “This year, Tröegs and our team have selected a variety of savory combinations featuring ingredients from right here in Pennsylvania and beyond to help celebrate the fall.”

These "Better Together" beer and pretzel combinations are available at participating Giant Martin’s, Acme, Redner’s, Weis, and other participating grocery and food retailers.

To learn more about Tröegs, visit troegs.com. To learn more about Unique Snacks and its variety of healthy snacks, visit uniquesnacks.com.