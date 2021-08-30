Starting August 30, 2021 and running through October 31, 2021, Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks are offering consumers a variety of savory combinations featuring craft beers and signature pretzels that create distinct flavor profiles perfect for sharing with friends and family this fall. Consumers can find the expertly paired combinations at select Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, Martin’s Foods, Giant Food Stores of Landover, Giant Eagle, Acme Markets, Total Wine, Redner’s Markets, Weis Markets, and other participating grocery and food retailers.

Tröegs and Unique tasted numerous combinations to identify the best pairings that enhanced the full flavors of the craft beers and signature pretzels. The featured pairings and a few unexpected twists include:

Perpetual IPA with Original Splits | Crispy, Crunchy, Citrusy

Troegenator Double Bock paired with Extra Dark Splits | Bold, Dark, Malty

Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings | Malted Barley, Tropical Pineapple

Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells | Crisp, Snappy, Refreshing

Haze Charmer Haze Pale Ale with Multigrain Splits | Savory Grains, Juicy Pineapple

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “That’s a big part of our identity. So it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us.”

Additional retail partners continue to join the Better Together campaign in Pennsylvania and surrounding states in the Northeast.

“Tröegs’ devotion to the art and science of brewing flavorful, refreshing beers using only the best ingredients, including some from right here in Pennsylvania, creates a natural alignment with our focus on creating distinct flavor and textural characteristics using fewer ingredients to create greater flavor,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer of Unique Snacks.

To learn more about Tröegs Independent Brewing’s craft beers, brewery or dining offerings, visit www.troegs.com. To learn more about Unique Snacks and its variety of healthy snacks, visit www.uniquesnacks.com.