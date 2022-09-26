Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs—a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.

Senstoberfest features beer samples, live music, food trucks, and more. General admission will be from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m. and is expected to attract 2,000 to 3,000 guests. All attendees will receive a commemorative sampling stein, drawstring bag, and wristband. VIP guests gain early access to Senstoberfest and also receive a credential lanyard, bottle opener, admission to small batch beer tastings, and access to a VIP-only area for lawn games. Unique Snacks will be handing out pretzel necklaces at Tröegs’ station.

“We’re excited to join our friends at Tröegs to participate in the first annual Senstoberfest and to introduce guests to the newest pairings in our Better Together campaign that expertly pairs Tröegs’ craft beers with our signature pretzels,” stated Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer, Unique Snacks. “When you have two family businesses that have built their companies based on a shared passion for high-quality ingredients, you know you will experience something memorable when they work together.”

Tröegs and Unique introduced the Better Together campaign in 2021 as a fall celebration to help people enjoy the unique flavor profiles created by expertly pairing select craft beers and pretzels. The program, which is available at participating Giant Martin’s, Acme, Redner’s, Weis, and other participating grocery and food retailers, was so successful the two family businesses partnered again this year to offer all new combinations. This year’s pairings include:

Perpetual IPA with Original Splits: Crispy, crunchy, citrusy

Troegenator Double Bock with Extra Dark Splits: Bold, dark, and malty

Oktoberfest Lager with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings: Toasty, crisp, and festive

Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells: Crisp, snappy, and refreshing

Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Multigrain Splits: Malted barley and tropical pineapple

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “That’s a big part of our identity. So, it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and beer and pretzels just happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that makes sense to us.”

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its signature pretzels, visit uniquesnacks.com. To learn more about Tröegs, visit troegs.com. To learn more about Senstoberfest and to purchase tickets, visit milb.com/harrisburg/fans/senstoberfest.