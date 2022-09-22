Kellogg's and Little Debbie are bringing back sweet moments of nostalgia by expanding their lineup of classic treat-inspired cereals with their latest collaboration: Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal.

This new cereal evokes a sweet chocolatey and peanut butter aroma, while featuring smooth, creamy chocolate and lightly roasted peanut butter flavors. The flavors meld with the crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge.

"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Our newest collaboration brings the iconic Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars to the breakfast table for the first time ever."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal is the third Little Debbie treat to become a cereal. The two fan-favorite brands first teamed up in 2020 to create Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal and Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal.

"Through our continued partnership with Kellogg's, we're able to share Little Debbie's beloved treats with fans in new ways," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal will be available at Walmart in October and at additional retailers nationwide in December for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.1-ounce box.

