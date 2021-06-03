Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.69

Product Snapshot: Hot off the heels of their first collaboration, Kellogg and Little Debbie are joining forces to transform a classic childhood treat into cereal with new Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal.

Featuring crispy, brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces, each bite delivers the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies. Every nostalgia-evoking spoonful will bring your favorite galactic snack to breakfast for an out-of-this world experience!

"We are very excited to see one of our most loved Little Debbie product, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, transformed into cereal by Kellogg," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal delivers the flavor of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies in a fun new way. It is delicious in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box as a snack."

Now cereal and brownie fans alike can experience Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies in a variety of ways, from the original fudgy brownie topped with icing and colorful candy-coated chocolate pieces, to this new cereal.

Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.