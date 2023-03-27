Just in time for the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Kellogg and Little Debbie are joining forces once again to create another treat-inspired cereal with their latest collaboration: Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal.

For the first time ever, Little Debbie's top-selling snack cake—Little Debbie Swiss Rolls—is being transformed into a cereal. Doubling down on chocolate flavor, each bite of the new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal delivers crispy, chocolatey swirls and a chocolatey creme flavored coating.

"Our fans loved the first three collaborations with Little Debbie, and we are excited to continue providing new ways to enjoy these beloved childhood treats," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "With Kellogg's continued partnership with Little Debbie, families everywhere can enjoy a bite of the Swiss Rolls flavor at the breakfast table or as a mid-day treat."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal is the fourth Little Debbie treat to be transformed into a cereal. The two fan-favorite brands first teamed up in 2020 to create Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, followed by Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal, and most recently released Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal in late 2022.

"What better way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie Swiss Rolls than by giving fans a fun new way to enjoy this iconic treat," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal perfectly captures the nostalgic, sweet flavors of Swiss Rolls."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok and Instagram, and Little Debbie on Instagram.

