Undercover Snacks launches in CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB stores across the U.S.

Undercover Snacks, the manufacturer of better-for-you snacks, has announced that its chocolate-covered crispy quinoa treats are now available for purchase in CVS Pharmacy's rapidly expanding network of HealthHUB locations across the country. Participating stores now carry Undercover's best sellers which include its Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, and Milk Chocolate flavors.

"We view CVS as an important partner as we accelerate our expansion nationally and we're excited to launch Undercover at CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB locations," said Diana Levy, founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We're thrilled to give our fans additional locations to find our uniquely delicious chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks."

In addition to being unbelievably delicious, Undercover's chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks are packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. Produced with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at the company's state-of-the-art SQF Level 3 manufacturing facility in East Hanover, New Jersey, all Undercover Snacks' products are:

Allergy-friendly and school safe

Gluten-free and peanut/tree-nut free

Certified OU Kosher

Made from Non-GMO ingredients and Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa

Undercover Snacks are currently sold on Amazon, the company's website, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, specialty and independent food stores nationwide. For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com. To locate a CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB location near you, please visit cvs.com/health-hub.