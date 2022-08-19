Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is joining its parent company Grupo Bimbo to announce the kickoff of its seventh annual Bimbo Global Race—the world’s largest race for a cause, taking place in more than 33 countries. The race aims to nourish a better world by donating 20 slices of bread for each runner registered, and allows consumers, company associates, and friends to make a lasting impact on a global scale. Signups are now open, as the race seeks to gather participants worldwide, encourage physical activity, and support local communities.

This year, the Bimbo Global Race offers both a virtual and in-person race option. Virtual participation is completely free of charge and is now accepting enrollments at the event’s website: https://runsignup.com/usaglobalbimborace.

The in-person race will take place on Sunday, September 25, in locations around the world. The U.S. race will be held in Los Angeles, CA. Registration for the L.A. race is free during the month of August and for a small fee during the month of September. Registration can be completed online at: https://runsignup.com/bimboglobalracelosangeles.

Participants can register to walk or run a 5K or 10K for the scheduled races.

Upon registration, virtual runners with receive a digital runner bib. After uploading their completed race tracking, runners will be mailed a Participant Pack that includes a tote, cooling towel, and finisher’s medal. In-person runners will also receive a Participant Pack with an additional tech runner’s shirt and sustainable water bottle available for pick up the Saturday before the race, as well as the morning of the race.

For this year’s race, Bimbo Bakeries USA aims to surpass its 2021 record participation in the U.S., with 26,000 participants and its donation of 260,000 slices of bread. To help achieve that goal, Bimbo Bakeries USA will be increasing the number of slices of bread they will be donating per person. For everyone who registers for either race, they will be donating 20 slices of bread to Feeding America food banks all over the nation.

“The Global Energy Race 2021 broke record figures for participation with 500,000 global runners, thereby achieving the greatest donation of bread in history,” said Alberto Levy, global marketing VP for Grupo Bimbo. “This year we have another opportunity to help those most in need. We invite everyone, whether as a runner or walker, to join this great race for a cause and help us make history again. You run; we donate.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s partnership with Feeding America also extends beyond the Bimbo Global Race, as both Bimbo Bakeries USA and Grupo Bimbo team up each year to give back to local communities through food bank donation events. Each year, Bimbo Bakeries USA donates over 20 million pounds of food to Feeding America foodbanks around the country. Corporate partnerships such as these are crucial to making a difference for those who need it.

For more about Bimbo Bakeries USA, see "Bimbo Bakehouse brings comprehensive solutions to foodservice and the in-store bakery" on the SF&WB website, or "Nourishing the World," the cover story for the April 2021 issue of the SF&WB eMagazine.