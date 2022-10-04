More than 100 milling industry leaders and their guests gathered in Scottsdale, Arizona for three days of education and networking during the North American Millers’ Association (NAMA) 2022 Annual Meeting, which ended Saturday.

“This event re-affirms the important role that NAMA plays in uniting the industry,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “We are energized and ready to help our members navigate new challenges and opportunities in 2023 and beyond.”

The general session presentations included a look ahead at what to expect during the upcoming farm bill negotiations from agriculture policy veterans including Chandler Goule (National Association of Wheat Growers) and Mike Seyfert (National Grain and Feed Association). Dr. Hulya Dogan (interim department head, Department of Grain Science and Industry) and Kerry Wefald (KSU Foundation) provided an update on Kansas State University’s plans to partner with the industry to expand opportunities for the future milling workforce. Connecting research with consumer trends and navigating economic uncertainty were other key topics.

The NAMA Board of Directors held its annual business meeting during the conference. Eric Heismeyer (Bunge North America), Mike Fassezke (Star of the West), Terry Tyson (Grain Millers Canada), and Meredith Nelson (General Mills) were elected to serve on the NAMA Executive Committee. Tedd Kruse (ADM Milling and Baking Solutions) was selected to serve as vice-chair of NAMA.

During the 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner and Awards Ceremony sponsored by NAMA Associate Members, incoming NAMA Chair Brian Doyle (King Milling Company) presented the 2022 Honorary Member Award to Mark Kolkhorst (Archer Daniels Midland) in recognition of his ongoing service to the industry. Kolkhorst is a former member of the NAMA Executive Committee and served as Chair from 2016-2018.

“I am honored to be taking over the gavel from Ford Mennel to serve as NAMA Chair,” said incoming NAMA Chair Brian Doyle of the King Milling Company. “I am looking forward to what the upcoming year will bring for the organization. NAMA is well-positioned to continue to make a difference for the industry.”

For more information about the 2022 Annual Meeting and future NAMA events, visit namamillers.org/our-events. NAMA’s Spring Conference—the organization’s largest annual education conference for wheat, corn, and oat millers—will be held on April 22–25, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.