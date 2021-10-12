More than 100 milling industry leaders and their guests gathered for three days of education and networking during the 2021 North American Millers’ Association Annual Meeting, which ended Saturday, October 9, 2021.

“NAMA was proud to once again host milling executives from across North America at the NAMA Annual Meeting. NAMA Milling and Associate Members learned from expert speakers and set the course for NAMA’s work looking ahead into 2022 and beyond,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “As the pandemic recovery process moves forward and Capitol Hill and the Administration continue to act on industry priorities, NAMA’s role has never been more important.”

The general session presentations focused on critical topics facing the milling sector in 2021, including cybersecurity, sustainability, and workforce development. The NAMA Board of Directors held its annual business meeting during the conference and Jeff Hole (Miller Milling) was elected to serve on the NAMA Executive Committee for a three-year term. NAMA members also participated in a foreign market development committee meeting and corn and oat division meetings. The event also provided important networking opportunities for milling companies and their suppliers.

During the awards ceremony, NAMA Chairman Ford Mennel (The Mennel Milling Company) presented the 2021 Honorary Member Award to Tom Kice (Kice Industries, Inc.). The Honorary Member Award is given annually to an individual who has “performed conspicuous service for an extended period of time.”

NAMA celebrated leaders including outgoing Executive Committee member John Wiebold (General Mills) and past chairman Robert Harper (Hopkinsville Milling Co.). Bruce Roskens (Grain Millers, Inc.), 2020 Honorary Member Award winner, was also recognized.

“After two long years apart, NAMA’s members were excited to have the opportunity to reconnect at NAMA’s Annual Meeting, which is always a must-attend event for milling executives,” said NAMA Chairman Ford Mennel of The Mennel Milling Company. “NAMA’s dedicated member leaders continue to work together toward a strong future for both the organization and the milling industry as a whole.”

The 2021 Annual Meeting Dinner and Awards Ceremony was sponsored by NAMA Associate Members Allen, Gibbs & Houlik, L.C., APEX LLC, Bank of America, BASF Corporation, Buhler, Inc., CoBank, Commerce Bank, Corbion/Caravan Ingredients, Degesch America, Inc., Garner & Glover Company, Great Western Manufacturing, Industrial Fumigant Company, Kice Industries, Inc., Lockton Companies, PGIM Real Estate, Premier Tech, Provisiongard Technology, LLC, REPCO, Riverland Ag Corp, Syngenta, The Robinette Company, Todd & Sargent, Inc., and Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.

For more information about the 2021 Annual Meeting and future NAMA events, visit https://namamillers.org/our-events/.



