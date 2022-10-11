St. Louis-based Companion Baking has released a refreshed look and new packaging, starting with a roll-out across all Fresh Thyme and Schnucks stores.

As a team that is constantly innovating, especially in the waste and efficiency fields, the new packaging delivers not only an all-new look but additional proficiencies that make the product even better, for longer.

Some of these benefits for both grocers and consumers include:

An increase in efficiency in staff needs on the bakeshop floor

Gives the bread a whole extra day of shelf life

Improves the preservation of the physical condition of the bread

Conserves the integrity of the product overall and especially with Companion’s unique model and production path

Provides additional tamper-evident and tamper-resistant abilities

Keeps Companion’s signature crusty crust

In addition to the material benefits, the Companion birds are put to work on the packaging, walking consumers through the toasting and serving suggestion instructions. This is a favorite hallmark of designer Aaron Segall, who conceptualized and has been with the brand since the beginning (since 1993).