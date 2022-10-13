AIB International has released a new comprehensive and interactive digital course focused on food safety and sanitation, designed by instructional experts and based on neuroscience principles for adult learning. This course is geared towards helping mid-level managers and supervisors in the food supply chain more effectively manage their food safety systems. Due to its unique curriculum and design, participants can select from the 24 modules and complete those relevant to their needs or responsibilities.

Globally, companies are struggling with labor shortages, shrinking profit margins, and rising costs as supply chain challenges continue. As a result, current employees are working as hard as they can, plants are unable to train their food safety and sanitation employees quickly enough, and most manufacturers are encountering difficulties while training employees who are unfamiliar with the fundamentals of food safety.

“The food industry can ill afford to disregard food safety training and continuous development of the first line of defense, which are the people running the lines and those charged with sanitation. Ongoing education has never been so critical, so we decided to support our customers by providing a modular, easy-to-follow online training. This course covers crucial elements that will assist managers in addressing regulations, reinforcing Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP’s), proactively identifying and resolving microbiological or allergen management concerns, as well as providing sound responses to customer needs," said Steve Robert, global vice president of sales, marketing, and product innovation at AIB International.

The Food Safety and Sanitation online training includes 24 modules covering a wide variety of topics, from personnel practices, sanitation, and allergens to quality control, customer complaints, food defense, and self-inspection and internal audits.

Modules were designed to meet the different needs of the food supply chain. Pest control companies can benefit from this training by selecting the eight modules that will provide their personnel with the knowledge needed to support an integrated pest management program in a food facility.

Modules in this training can also be used by U.S. manufacturers and those exporting to the U.S. to gain a greater understanding of FDA regulations, industry best practices, and food safety principles, while those interested in other international markets can choose the non-FDA related modules to expand their knowledge of sanitation and food safety.

Individuals in different roles within the food supply chain can benefit from this training by selecting the modules that are most relevant to them. No limit is placed on the number of modules an individual can complete.

Details related to this training as well as the list of all the available modules can be found here.