Roquette has announced the launch of a new line of organic pea ingredients: organic pea starch, and organic pea protein. These ingredients are produced at its plant in Portage la Prairie (MB, Canada) and supported by peas sourced in a network of organic pea growers from Canada. With these new solutions, Roquette enables its customers to choose the food they want to offer to consumers with quality, reliability, and full traceability back to the farm.

Roquette partners with farmers to achieve premium organic ingredients bringing sustainable and trusty proteins and starches to customers through a unique and best-in-class supply chain.

Address the organic food and beverage markets

There is a food revolution underway that is changing how people eat: 30% of global consumers report having increased their consumption of organic products over the past 12 months, especially millennials. Organic products are part of this revolution, driven by consumer demand for more natural and nutritious products (sources: Innova Health and Nutrition Surveys 2020 and 2021).

The growth is particularly noticeable in regions such as North America and Western Europe, accounting for more than 80% of the total organic food and beverage markets (source: Euromonitor, Passport 2022).

Roquette, the best partner for organic all over the world

Roquette’s close partnership with pea growers, combined with a state-of-the-art plant designed for organic ingredient production, establishes a strong position to be the best partner for all of the actors of the whole value chain. To offer these premium organic pea-based solutions, Roquette relies on its farmers’ network who are growing organic peas, on the security of the supply and the certification of its production facility.

According to Jeremy Burks, senior vice president of plant proteins at Roquette: “From America to Europe, from the field to the plate, we want to provide trusted origin organic ingredients, and farmers are an essential piece of this organic strategy. We know from which farm our organic pea comes from as we are involved all throughout the value chain. This new organic pea line is a milestone of the food revolution to which Roquette is so committed.”

Create sustainable, nutritious, and reliable products

“Our expertise in plant-based ingredients, developed over almost 90 years, gives us considerable advantages to be at the forefront of this shift and provide our customers with innovative solutions for tastier, healthier and more sustainable foods. We run our organic line with high levels of traceability and responsibility to keep on indulging consumer appetites while supporting their changing habits,” said Pascal Leroy, senior vice president of core ingredients at Roquette.

Compared to similar plant-based solutions on the market, Roquette oversees all production phases, from the field to the ingredient. By extracting the value of all the components of the pea—from starch to protein—Roquette honors its group commitment to providing the world with sustainable and premium solutions while inspiring good practices and thriving with its customers.

Roquette is first launching the range of pea starch and pea protein ingredients in North America, Mexico, and Europe, with a rollout planned for other markets. This new organic line is perfectly adapted for specialized nutrition, non-dairy, or meat alternative markets.

The new line of organic pea protein isolate comes in addition to the already available NUTRALYS organic textured proteins in EU and U.S. markets.

“Our teams created these great products based on consumer needs by leveraging our longstanding expertise in plant proteins and peas. This launch, just five months after NUTRALYS organic textured protein, reflects Roquette’s ambition to speed up innovation to keep pace with new consumer trends and to continue to be the partner of choice for customers who share our passion for plant-based cuisine,” said Burks.