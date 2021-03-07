Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has announced two new additions to its plant-based portfolio produced at the Company’s new pea protein manufacturing facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska—VITESSENCE Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate and PURITY P 1002 pea starch. The ingredient solutions are 100 percent sustainably sourced from North American farms, enabling food and beverage manufacturers to create innovative plant-based food and beverages.

In comments made during a live virtual customer event celebrating the opening of the facility with several hundred customers, Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer said, “I am incredibly proud of this milestone and our employees, particularly the team in Nebraska, who rallied together to make today a reality. We are committed to shaping the future of plant-based food—and we're continually investing to help our customers formulate and innovate in this rapidly developing space. I am confident that by working together, we will fulfill our purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to make life better.”

Earlier this year, the state-of-the-art pea protein plant was recommended for GFSI (FSSC 22000 standard) food grade certification status. The new pea isolate and pea starch join the Company’s portfolio of plant-based proteins and ingredients, which includes the plant protein concentrates and flours produced in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan. With the introduction of the South Sioux City, Nebraska pea protein facility, the Company is now the only manufacturer in North America to offer “produced in the U.S. and Canada” plant protein isolate, concentrate, flour and starch products ranging from <10 percent to 85 percent protein on a dry basis. These on-trend, high-quality ingredients are backed by the plant protein experts of Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers, who bring a global reach and local knowledge to manufacturers looking to boost protein and solve texture challenges sustainably.

Sustainability, healthy eating and recognizable ingredients remain increasingly important to consumers. For many food and beverage manufacturers, designing products with clean and simple labels that contain accepted and sustainable ingredients while delivering a great eating experience and plant-protein appeal can be a challenge. “The addition of higher protein pulses capitalizes on our ability to help our customers deliver consumer-preferred food and beverages to global markets. By combining our expertise and product formulation capabilities with high-quality ingredients, we are well positioned to be a reliable supplier supporting our customers with breakthrough, innovative plant-based solutions,” said Jorgen Kokke, Ingredion’s executive vice president and president, Americas.

VITESSENCE Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate offers 85 percent protein (dry basis) to heighten protein content across a wide variety of applications and does not label as a major allergen. Sourced in North America and produced at the South Sioux City facility, the pea protein isolate enables manufacturers to meet consumer demand for increased protein delivery, clean labels and sustainable sourcing.

PURITY P 1002 native pea starch combines versatility and clean label appeal to deliver just-right texture for applications as diverse as plant based cheese, gelatin-free confectionery and gluten-free baked goods.

With the disruptions brought about by the pandemic, the Company reinvented the way it engaged with customers. The Company transformed culinary kitchens into digital studios to live stream product formulations and even conducted simultaneous taste testing with customers, reimagining the innovation process. To learn more about VITESSENCE Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate, PURITY P 1002 pea starch, Ingredion’s full plant-based protein portfolio or to find out how Ingredion’s technical, sensory, CULINOLOGY and applications teams help developers create trend-connected, appealing food and beverages, contact Ingredion at +1-800-713-0208 or na.marketing@ingredion.com, visit www.ingredion.us or chat with one of the company's SOLUTION GURUS.