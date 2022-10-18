SNAX-Sational Brands has rereleased a season favorite: Halloween Cookie Pop OREO popcorn.

The special edition of Halloween Cookie Pop OREO popcorn made with real OREO cookie pieces, drizzled with orange colored creme is currently back on shelves. This year, the Halloween special flavor is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, including Publix, Kroger (Ralph’s), ShopRite, and other major grocery and e-commerce retailers for $4.99 in 5.25-oz. bags.

“Popcorn mixed with cookie and candy are must-have combos you never knew you needed until Cookie Pop and Candy Pop disrupted the snack aisle. I am thrilled that we continue to roll out incredible pairings with the top cookie and candy names in the world. It is such an exciting product and we continue to roll out new flavors for consumers to enjoy. Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, so we are excited to share this flavor yet again with snack lovers nationwide," said Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Ashley Greene to Mario Lopez.

As part of the brand's ongoing “SnackGiving” initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of all flavor varieties benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts as of December 2020. The Seacrest Studio across the U.S. makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star, and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients will also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen. A portion of proceeds from all popcorn bag sales are donated to the foundation.