Introducing Pop-Tarts x Tajín, a 'Crazy Bueno' limited-edition, flavor-intensifying package that features Tajín's Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce coupled with a variety of fan-favorite fruity Pop-Tarts, including Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination." says Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."

This kit is a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules. For inspiration, fans can reference the flavor descriptions and pairing ideas provided in the kit to spice up every bite. Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzling the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on Frosted Chocolate Fudge for a sweet and spicy treat.

"With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product," says Javier Leyva, director of Tajín USA. "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit flavored filling, frosting, and flaky crust."

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit will be available for purchase exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store (@poptartsus) and kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin, with limited quantities dropping Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27 at noon ET for $10.00, while supplies last.

