General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Simple Mills are among the 10 brands recognized for new product innovation from the National Honey Board’s Queen’s Choice Awards. The awards recognize the product development teams behind some of the most innovative new product launches of the year.

2022 Top 10 Queen’s Choice Award Winners:

Turkey Bites — Honey Mustard, Gone Rogue Snacks

Frozen Yoghurt Gelato, Noosa

Honey Glazed Carrots with Sage Butter, Green Giant Restaurant Style

Honey Green Just Ice Tea, Eat the Change

Sweet Thins Honey Cinnamon, Simple Mills

Honey Cheerios for Schools, General Mills

Mary’s Gone Kookies, Mary’s Gone Crackers

Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, A.M. RXBAR

Infused Honey with Hot Chili, Heinz 57

Honey Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Verve Coffee Roasters

“Honey’s flavor, functionality and marketability are some of the few product attributes we evaluated when naming our 2022 Queen’s Choice Award winners,” said Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s director of marketing. “We are thrilled to see so many food and beverage brands turn to honey to provide consumers with an all-natural and unprocessed sweetener.”

The Queen’s Choice Awards recognizes the best new made-with-honey food and beverage products. This year’s submissions were judged on flavor, packaging and the product’s positioning in the marketplace.