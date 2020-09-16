The National Honey Board’s annual Queen’s Choice Awards results are in, and brands small and large took home honors as the best food and beverage products made with honey in the last year. Winning brands included Pepperidge Farm, Simple Mills, Godiva, Teakoe, Green Bee and more.
“Honey’s flavor, functionality and marketing benefits are key items we look for in our Queen’s Choice Award winners,” Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s director of marketing, said. “This year’s lineup of new products did not disappoint, and we were thrilled to see so many food and beverage brands turn to honey to provide consumers with an all-natural and unprocessed sweetener.”
The Queen’s Choice Awards recognizes the best new made with honey products launched from July 2019 to July 2020 in multiple food and beverage categories. This year’s submissions were judged on a variety of factors, including flavor, marketing and how honey was showcased in the product.
2020 Food Winners
- Cereal: Honey Pecan Drizzlers, Creative Snacks Co.
- Bread: Whole Grain Thin Sliced Honey Wheat, Pepperidge Farm
- Bar: LÄRABAR Kids Cinnamon Swirl, LÄRABAR
- Snack: Hot Hot Honey Pot Chips, Krakatoa Hot Snacks
- Sweet Goods: Spiced Carrot Cake Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars, Simple Mills
- Confectionery: Signature Mini Almond & Honey, Godiva
- General Food: Mixed Berry Hilo, Noosa Yoghurt
- Packaging/Design: Kellogg’s Honey Nut Frosted Flakes, Kellogg NA Co.
2020 Beverage Winners
- RTD Tea/Juice: Fizzy Black Tea Lemon Raw Honey, Teakoe | Tea Supply Co
- Carbonated Drinks: Honeycomb Cider, Green Bee
- Functional Drink: Pineapple Ginger Shot, Knudsen & Sons, Inc.
- Packaging/Design: RedKind Cherry Watermelon Kindness, Sparkling Hunniwater
For a full list of winners, more information and pictures, please go to http://queenschoiceawards.com.