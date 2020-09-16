The National Honey Board’s annual Queen’s Choice Awards results are in, and brands small and large took home honors as the best food and beverage products made with honey in the last year. Winning brands included Pepperidge Farm, Simple Mills, Godiva, Teakoe, Green Bee and more.

“Honey’s flavor, functionality and marketing benefits are key items we look for in our Queen’s Choice Award winners,” Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s director of marketing, said. “This year’s lineup of new products did not disappoint, and we were thrilled to see so many food and beverage brands turn to honey to provide consumers with an all-natural and unprocessed sweetener.”

The Queen’s Choice Awards recognizes the best new made with honey products launched from July 2019 to July 2020 in multiple food and beverage categories. This year’s submissions were judged on a variety of factors, including flavor, marketing and how honey was showcased in the product.

2020 Food Winners

Cereal: Honey Pecan Drizzlers, Creative Snacks Co.

Bread: Whole Grain Thin Sliced Honey Wheat, Pepperidge Farm

Bar: LÄRABAR Kids Cinnamon Swirl, LÄRABAR

Snack: Hot Hot Honey Pot Chips, Krakatoa Hot Snacks

Sweet Goods: Spiced Carrot Cake Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars, Simple Mills

Confectionery: Signature Mini Almond & Honey, Godiva

General Food: Mixed Berry Hilo, Noosa Yoghurt

Packaging/Design: Kellogg’s Honey Nut Frosted Flakes, Kellogg NA Co.

2020 Beverage Winners

RTD Tea/Juice: Fizzy Black Tea Lemon Raw Honey, Teakoe | Tea Supply Co

Carbonated Drinks: Honeycomb Cider, Green Bee

Functional Drink: Pineapple Ginger Shot, Knudsen & Sons, Inc.

Packaging/Design: RedKind Cherry Watermelon Kindness, Sparkling Hunniwater

For a full list of winners, more information and pictures, please go to http://queenschoiceawards.com.