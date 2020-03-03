National Honey Board announces Queen's Choice Awards 2020

The National Honey Board is proud to announce its second annual Queen’s Choice Awards, recognizing the best new made with honey product launches from the past year. Last year’s honorees included brand titans such as Kashi and KIND Snacks, as well as innovators such as Supernola and Blume Honey Water. This year’s competition is poised to be the best yet as food and beverage manufacturers continue to turn to honey to formulate clean-label products with all-natural, unprocessed sweeteners.

The competition is open to any products formulated with honey and launched from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Food and beverage manufacturers can enter their products at www.queenschoiceawards.com.

The Queen’s Choice Awards are designed to showcase the versatility of honey in the food and beverage industries as a flavor, sweetener, functional ingredient and marketing tool. This year’s contest will feature eight food and six beverage categories:

Food Categories:

Cereal and granola

Bread

Bars

Sweet and savory snacks

Sweet goods

Confectionary

General food

Packaging design (food)

“A product’s exhibition of honey’s flavor, functionality and marketing are a few of the key attributes we look for when judging new products made with honey,” Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s director of marketing, said. “Last year’s entries set the bar high, but we’ve already seen some new products enter the marketplace recently that use honey to innovate unique flavor combinations and functionality benefits.”

The 2020 submissions will be judged by an expert panel of research chefs, product marketers and the National Honey Board. Qualifying products must have been introduced to the market between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, must contain honey, must fit into the above listed categories and must be commercially available in the United States.

For a full list of 2019 winners, visit http://queenschoiceawards.com/.