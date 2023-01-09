Doritos is returning to the big screen for Super Bowl LVII—for its 23rd year. This year, Doritos’ commercial will feature a mystery superstar ... and one lucky consumer.

Doritos wants fans to "Try Another Angle" by helping fans create epic moments in the unexpected. In doing so, it is offering one lucky consumer the chance to appear in this year’s Super Bowl commercial—and get paid for their appearance.

To enter, fans can check out the dance from @vibin.wit.tay and share their best triangle-inspired dance on TikTok with #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. Fans should act fast—the competition starts today, January 9, and three finalists will be selected by the end of this week (January 13) with the winner announced the following week.

The commercial will also feature the brand-new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ that hit store shelves this month.

This announcement falls on the heels of PopCorners' Popped-Corn Snack’s Super Bowl commercial announcement—the first time the brand has joined the big game festivities.