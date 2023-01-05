Doritos is introducing Sweet & Tangy BBQ, its newest flavor. The chips take traditional BBQ to "another level" with sweetness, complex spices, and tanginess.

The brand is inviting fans to "try another angle"—that is, chip angle, such as BBQ in January.

Starting this month, Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ will be available on Snacks.com and at major retailers nationwide for $5.59.