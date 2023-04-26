To spread magic around World Wish Day on April 29—the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish more than 40 years ago—Keebler and the global nonprofit continue their partnership for its fourth year by granting life-changing wishes for children who need it the most.

To date, Ernie and the Elves have donated $750,000 and are on track to donate $1 million this year with help from consumers who've purchased Keebler's specially marked Make-A-Wish Fudge Stripes, which features a magical star-shaped center and the brand's iconic stripes in Make-A-Wish's signature blue. With their contributions, Keebler has been able to make children's lifelong dreams come true including:

Gigi, 12, who wished for a place to escape the burdens of her medical journey and was granted a treehouse full of her favorite things such as a reading nook, art desk, dumbwaiter, and a screened-in back porch.

Olyvia, 14, who wished to visit her aunt in Beeville, Texas, during a school break was gifted a Texas adventure full of family time, riding horses, and exploring a theme park.

Harrison, 9, who desired to make a wish in a volcano and was granted a family trip to Hawaii where they made unforgettable memories hiking to the top of the local volcanic rock.

Jacob, 4, who wished for a drum set so he could escape into music even on his toughest days and was gifted that plus a special concert for others to hear him.

"Keebler is all about creating magical moments for families. We appreciate our partnership with Make-A-Wish to help play a role in bringing this purpose to life," said Jess Bernard, associate brand manager of Keebler Fudge. "Knowing we're helping to put a smile on a child's face even during their hardest days is what keeps us going."

Consumers can shop Keebler's limited-edition Make-A-Wish Fudge Stripes at select retailers nationwide now through June 24.