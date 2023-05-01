Since its introduction in 2019, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers flavor with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos announces that its trajectory of retail growth continues as the snack brand expands distribution into the Club channel with Sam’s Club. Beginning May 1, Sam’s Club shoppers will find the new PeaTos’ Cheese-Less Puffs 9-oz. variety on 504 Sam’s Club shelves, nationwide.

“We’re excited that 2023 is proving PeaTos to be one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation,” commented PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “In just the first quarter, we gained 6000 new points of distribution, and expanded upon our existing line of award-winning offerings with the launch of PeaTos Puffs in two new bold varieties. Now, as we expand into Sam’s Clubs nationwide, more consumers will be introduced to the same classic fun, tasty promise of the classic snacks that America grew up on, but without all the scary artificial ingredients and with the benefit of better-for-you plant-based nutrition.”

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack.

In April 2023, PeaTos introduced PeaTos Puffs in two new flavor varieties: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs. PeaTos 100% plant-based, non-GMO certified offerings also include Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors. The non-GMO Project Verified seal offers consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.