Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced growth and received acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos announced that its fast-paced retail growth continues, as the snack brand expands distribution into Sam’s Club warehouse locations in Hawaii.

Beginning in July, Sam’s Club shoppers throughout Hawaii can now purchase PeaTos Classic Crunchy Onion Rings. The announcement follows PeaTos’ Q2 launch into more than 1000 CVS Health and H-E-B store locations.

“PeaTos is revolutionizing the snacking category by incorporating better-for-you nutrition and plant-based nutrition into the same classic fun, tasty promise of snacks that America grew up on, but without sacrificing flavor or crunch,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “Consistently, moms tell us that they appreciate that PeaTos Classic Crunchy Onion Rings not only tastes better than Funyuns, but that we only use 100% plant-based ingredients that offer nutritional benefits, without any artificial ingredients. We are thrilled that PeaTos’ store performance in Hawaii to date has been incredible with a 43 percent sell-through in the first week, which has wildly exceeded our forecast. We see a huge opportunity to expand with Sam’s Club.”

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant-based, vegan snack that offers the sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

The PeaTos line includes four flavors in two forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls; Crunchy Fiery Curls; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a mix of tomato and cheese flavors.

