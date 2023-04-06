Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach to better-for-you snacks.

PeaTos continues to shake up the salty snacking category by expanding upon its existing line of award-winning chips and curls with the introduction of PeaTos Puffs in two new flavor varieties: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs. The new Puff varieties ship to retailers nationwide in April 2023, and will be available to online consumers at Amazon and PeaTos.com.

“Snackers love PeaTos because they offer the same great taste and crunch of the classic snacks that America grew up on, but without all the scary artificial ingredients,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “With the launch of PeaTos Puffs, we’re giving snackers two more ways to enjoy the savory, finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but reimagined with better nutrition, and none of the "junk."

PeaTos is currently experiencing rapid growth, having gained 6,000 new points of distribution since January 2023, thanks to strong online sales and new national retailer partners CVS, Walmart, and Sprouts, among others.

“With more 22,000 points of distribution now secured, we expect our strong sales trajectory to continue throughout 2023, thanks to our new offerings and promotion partners, including our collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products on the upcoming August 4 theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” added Desai.

In celebration of the movie release, PeaTos’ Crunchy Pizza Rings 3-oz. size bag packages will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the characters prepare for their latest theatrical release. All four PeaTos flavors will be sold in-store in displays prominently featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle visuals. PeaTos Crunchy Pizza Rings and select variety packages, to be sold online at Amazon.com and other e-retail outlets, will also feature a special branded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box design going straight to the consumer’s door. PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings will be available for pre-order to retailers in Q1 2023. retailers in Q1 2023.