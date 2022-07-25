Egglife Foods, the food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods, announced today a retail expansion with Sam’s Club locations nationwide. With its latest retail expansion, Sam’s Club stores across the country will be stocked with 12-packs of its everything bagel egg white wraps.

Clocking in with 99% fewer carbs, 80% fewer calories, and 25% more protein versus the leading flour tortilla, Egglife’s signature egglife egg white wraps have 5g of protein, 30 calories or fewer, 1g carbs or fewer, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

In the past 18 months, Egglife has earned a 500% growth in retail doors, with egglife egg white wraps now available in over 10,000 stores across the country as well as on Instacart or online at egglifefoods.com. The expansion into Sam’s Club stores follows the one-year mark of the brands’ expansion into Walmart stores across the nation.