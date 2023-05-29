With just one month to go before Convention 2023, BEMA’s Membership Value & Engagement Committee has announced the winner of the 2023 BEMA Ascend scholarship.

The 2023 award winner was chosen during the April Membership Value & Engagement Committee meeting.

This year’s Ascend Scholarship winner is Jasmine Monette, quality and continuous improvement manager, Lallemand North America Baking.





Choice of prize

Each of the Ascend award recipients has the option of a paid registration to BEMA Convention 2023 in Palmetto Bluff or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition and BEMA Live! for themselves and their organization. The virtual BEMA Live! Experience includes the keynote speaker and daily business sessions. In-person and virtual scholarship winners will receive special recognition and an award during the General Membership Meeting at Convention.





Making their mark

Criteria for the Ascend scholarship includes 1) being a first-time attendee to Convention, 2) representation by a member company employer in good standing with BEMA, 3) demonstration of leadership qualities, and 4) a desire to gain industry knowledge and education.

Nominations for the award came from a leadership peer within their company who is invested in their professional career growth. Nominators will attend Convention activities alongside their scholarship nominee.

“It’s our greatest hope that this year’s scholarship winners will get to experience the BEMA magic and comradery that comes from getting to know industry peers in a social, family-friendly environment,” said Kelly Allen, senior manager, memberships and meetings. “BEMA is proud to offer a space where baker and equipment supplier professionals can come together to learn and network.”