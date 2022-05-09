With just one month to go before Convention 2022, BEMA’s Membership Value & Engagement Committee is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural BEMA Ascend scholarship.

Award winners were chosen during the April Membership Value & Engagement Committee meeting.

This year’s Ascend Scholarship winners include:

Sheryl Bryan, director of supply chain operations, AMF Bakery Systems

Amy Estrada, project engineering manager, Rademaker Systems

Mitch Lund, chemical engineer, HaF Equipment

Corey Wagner, test engineering supervisor, JLS Automation)

Choice of prize

Each of the Ascend award recipients has the option of a paid registration to BEMA Convention 2022 in San Diego or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition for themselves and their organization. The virtual Workforce Edition includes experiencing the keynote speaker and daily business sessions. In-person and virtual scholarship winners will receive special recognition and an award during the General Membership Meeting at Convention.

“These scholarship winners are aspiring leaders in our midst,” said Kerwin Brown, CEO, BEMA. “Convention 2022 will offer these individuals a broader look into the industry while simultaneously allowing each of them the opportunity to share their unique subject matter expertise with our industry’s colleagues and customers.”

Making their mark

Criteria for the Ascend scholarship includes 1) being a first-time attendee to Convention, 2) representation by a member company employer in good standing with BEMA, 3) demonstration of leadership qualities, and 4) a desire to gain industry knowledge and education.

Nominations for the award came from a leadership peer within their company who is invested in their professional career growth. Nominators will attend Convention activities alongside their scholarship nominee.

“It’s our greatest hope that each of this year’s scholarship winners will get to experience the BEMA magic and comradery that comes from getting to know industry peers in a social, family-friendly environment,” said Kelly Allen, senior manager-memberships & meetings. “BEMA is proud to offer a space where baker and equipment supplier professionals can come together to learn and network.”