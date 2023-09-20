Blue Diamond Growers Foundation recently announced its 2023-2024 scholarship recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 25 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities who are pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.
“We are proud of this year’s scholarship recipients and wish them the best as they pursue their higher education goals,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the board of directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of students, students who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the greater agricultural industry for many years to come.”
Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college degree. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 200 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.
This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include:
|
NAME/HOMETOWN
|
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
|
MAJOR
|
McKayla Aiken
Hilmar, Calif.
|
UC Davis
|
Agricultural Development
|
Janessa Alba
Springville, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
Madison Andrade
Visalia, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Business
|
Amelia Bettencourt
Turlock, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Business
|
Gabriel Borges
Fresno, Calif.
|
CSU Fresno
|
Horticulture
|
Haylie Caetano
Riverdale, Calif.
|
Reedley College
|
Plant & Soil Science
|
Caleb Callison
Hanford, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Systems Management
|
Avery Fowler
Wilton, Calif.
|
Corban University
|
Agricultural Science
|
Trista Fry
Kingsburg, Calif.
|
CSU Fresno or UC Davis
|
Plant and Soil Science
|
Kaylen Jaime
Rancho Cordova, Calif.
|
Cal Poly SLO
|
Agricultural Communications
|
Megan Kroon
Farmington, Calif.
|
Dordt University
|
Agricultural Business
|
Karli Lanzi
Artois, Calif.
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Agricultural Education
|
Meika Lauppe
Nicolaus, Calif.
|
Arizona State University
|
Agricultural Business
|
Christina Moitozo
Gustine, Calif.
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Agricultural Communications
|
Kaylie Ramos
Fresno, Calif.
|
CSU Fresno
|
Agricultural Education
|
Reagan Richard
Visalia, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Business
|
Holly Rudnick
Bakersfield, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Communications
|
Kelsey Solimine
Modesto, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Business
|
Emily Sonke
Roseville, Calif.
|
Covenant College
|
History
|
Alyssa Sozinho
Visalia, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Agricultural Education
|
Julie Sporleder
Acampo, Calif.
|
Cal Poly, SLO
|
Plant and Soil Science
|
Cade Stafford
Live Oak, Calif.
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Agricultural Business
|
Mallory Sutherland
Bakersfield, Calif.
|
CSU Fresno
|
Agricultural Business
|
Gianna Vaccarezza
Linden, Calif.
|
Auburn University
|
Agricultural Business
|
Erika VanderMaarl
Visalia, Calif.
|
Texas Tech University
|
Agricultural Business