Blue Diamond Growers Foundation recently announced its 2023-2024 scholarship recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 25 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities who are pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.

“We are proud of this year’s scholarship recipients and wish them the best as they pursue their higher education goals,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the board of directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of students, students who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the greater agricultural industry for many years to come.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college degree. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 200 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.

This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include:

NAME/HOMETOWN COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY MAJOR McKayla Aiken Hilmar, Calif. UC Davis Agricultural Development Janessa Alba Springville, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Business Management Madison Andrade Visalia, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Business Amelia Bettencourt Turlock, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Business Gabriel Borges Fresno, Calif. CSU Fresno Horticulture Haylie Caetano Riverdale, Calif. Reedley College Plant & Soil Science Caleb Callison Hanford, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Systems Management Avery Fowler Wilton, Calif. Corban University Agricultural Science Trista Fry Kingsburg, Calif. CSU Fresno or UC Davis Plant and Soil Science Kaylen Jaime Rancho Cordova, Calif. Cal Poly SLO Agricultural Communications Megan Kroon Farmington, Calif. Dordt University Agricultural Business Karli Lanzi Artois, Calif. Oklahoma State University Agricultural Education Meika Lauppe Nicolaus, Calif. Arizona State University Agricultural Business Christina Moitozo Gustine, Calif. Oklahoma State University Agricultural Communications Kaylie Ramos Fresno, Calif. CSU Fresno Agricultural Education Reagan Richard Visalia, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Business Holly Rudnick Bakersfield, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Communications Kelsey Solimine Modesto, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Business Emily Sonke Roseville, Calif. Covenant College History Alyssa Sozinho Visalia, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Agricultural Education Julie Sporleder Acampo, Calif. Cal Poly, SLO Plant and Soil Science Cade Stafford Live Oak, Calif. Oklahoma State University Agricultural Business Mallory Sutherland Bakersfield, Calif. CSU Fresno Agricultural Business Gianna Vaccarezza Linden, Calif. Auburn University Agricultural Business Erika VanderMaarl Visalia, Calif. Texas Tech University Agricultural Business



