Blue Diamond Growers Foundation recently announced its 2023-2024 scholarship  recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 25 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities who are pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country. 

“We are proud of this year’s scholarship recipients and wish them the best as they pursue their higher education goals,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the board of directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of students, students who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the greater agricultural industry for many years to come.” 

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college degree. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 200 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education. 

This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include: 

NAME/HOMETOWN

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY 

MAJOR

McKayla Aiken

Hilmar, Calif.  

UC Davis

Agricultural Development

Janessa Alba

Springville, Calif.

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Business Management 

Madison Andrade

Visalia, Calif.

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Business

Amelia Bettencourt

Turlock, Calif.

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Business

Gabriel Borges

Fresno, Calif.  

CSU Fresno

Horticulture

Haylie Caetano

Riverdale, Calif.  

Reedley College

Plant & Soil Science  

Caleb Callison

Hanford, Calif.  

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Systems Management

Avery Fowler

Wilton, Calif.  

Corban University

Agricultural Science 

Trista Fry

Kingsburg, Calif.  

CSU Fresno or UC Davis

Plant and Soil Science

Kaylen Jaime

Rancho Cordova, Calif.  

Cal Poly SLO  

Agricultural Communications 

Megan Kroon

Farmington, Calif.  

Dordt University

Agricultural Business 

Karli Lanzi

Artois, Calif. 

Oklahoma State University

Agricultural Education  

Meika Lauppe

Nicolaus, Calif.  

Arizona State University

Agricultural Business 

Christina Moitozo

Gustine, Calif.  

Oklahoma State University

Agricultural Communications  

Kaylie Ramos

Fresno, Calif.  

CSU Fresno

Agricultural Education  

Reagan Richard

Visalia, Calif.  

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Business

Holly Rudnick

Bakersfield, Calif.  

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Communications  

Kelsey Solimine

Modesto, Calif.  

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Business

Emily Sonke

Roseville, Calif.

Covenant College

History

Alyssa Sozinho

Visalia, Calif.  

Cal Poly, SLO

Agricultural Education  

Julie Sporleder

Acampo, Calif.

Cal Poly, SLO

Plant and Soil Science

Cade Stafford

Live Oak, Calif.

Oklahoma State University

Agricultural Business

Mallory Sutherland

Bakersfield, Calif. 

CSU Fresno

Agricultural Business

Gianna Vaccarezza

Linden, Calif.

Auburn University  

Agricultural Business

Erika VanderMaarl

Visalia, Calif.  

Texas Tech University

Agricultural Business