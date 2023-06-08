ADM, a global company specializing in nutrition solutions for humans and animals, has announced the opening of its new Customer Creation and Innovation Center (CCIC) in Manchester, England, serving as a UK hub for food innovation and building upon ADM’s presence in the UK. With a state-of-the-art kitchen, chef’s presentation theater and flavor development lab, ADM is expanding its culinary capabilities and food solutions into new savory culinary innovations for the UK, in addition to providing continued support for the beverage, sweet goods and dairy sectors.

Bringing together the new local facility and technology with ADM’s global pantry of ingredients and solutions is intended to let ADM chefs, food scientists and flavorists to provide expertise into the growing alternative protein arena, developing pioneering savory plant-based product offerings that meet consumers’ high sensory expectations and evolving wellness demands.

The 800-square-meter CCIC cultivates collaboration with customers (from food manufacturers to foodservice) fostering development in on-trend savory applications, as well as sweet goods, dairy and alternative dairy products, beverages and more.

“The opening of our new Customer Creation and Innovation Center provides a unique synergistic space to further our commitment to push the boundaries of food and beverage formulation, while also delivering on authentic culinary experiences,” says Chris Poole, managing director with ADM. “And with the UK market on track for steady growth in 2023 and beyond, ADM is perfectly positioned to service all our customers’ needs.”

The new CCIC demonstrates ADM’s dedication to nutrition innovation that can support the needs of a growing population and future generations, as the company also announced this year the opening of a probiotic facility in Valencia, Spain, and a partnership with Marel to build a taste and texture innovation center for the alternative protein space in the Netherlands. Each of these investments expands the connection and integration of ADM’s global capabilities, supporting manufacturers in bringing future-forward offerings that meet consumers’ demands of tomorrow, today.

