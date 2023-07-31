As part of the American Bakers Political Action Committee’s (PAC) renewed focus on expanding its impact, increasing donor support and involvement, and escalating engagement with elected officials, it has selected Keri Ann Hayes of Husch Blackwell Strategies to lead these efforts. The PAC is the political action committee representing grains-based foods.

“Keri Ann is a respected and accomplished political executive with proven success leading corporate and trade association PAC and political programs,” says Stephanie Tillman, American Bakers PAC Chair and chief legal counsel and corporate secretary of Flowers Foods. “Her strategies help clients raise more capital to super charge their advocacy programs, making her an excellent fit for our already very successful PAC program.”

As director of PAC and campaign resources services of Husch Blackwell Strategies, Hayes advises corporations and trade association clients on PAC development and growth, customized PAC campaigns and materials, and Board/executive-giving programs. For the past twenty years, she has served as a top political aide to one of the longest-serving members in both U.S. House and Senate leadership. She executed countless fundraising projects from inception to completion to enable multiple re-election campaigns and strengthen the incumbent’s abilities as a political leader to assist other candidates and support party-building activities. Prior to that work, Hayes served as director of corporate giving at the National Republican Senatorial Committee and earlier as finance director for congressional and gubernatorial campaigns.

“The American Bakers PAC has updated its giving strategy by contributing to candidates early in the cycle to use PAC contributors’ dollars in the most impactful way,” says Tillman. “We are confident Keri Ann and the Husch Blackwell Strategies team will be exactly what is needed to usher in the next growth era of the American Bakers PAC.”

Husch Blackwell Strategies is a national government relations and state affairs firm with offices in nine state capitals and Washington, DC. Their multi-state and federal government capabilities provide clients insight and counsel on how decisions are made, who makes them, and the steps necessary in achieving their goals.

The American Bakers PAC also released its 2023 Midyear Update that can be found here.

