American Bakers Association aims to further member engagement with launch of new membership committee

The American Bakers Association (ABA), the United States’ only national and state trade association, created its first-ever Membership Committee in order to support the strategy and growth of ABA’s engagement with its Members.

The Committee includes 10 Member volunteer representatives demonstrating the diversity of ABA’s member companies. Chairing the Committee is Cordia Harrington, Founder and CEO of the Bakery Cos. and First Vice-Chair of ABA’s Board of Directors. Jennifer Colfelt, ABA’s Vice President of Operations and Membership, serves as the staff liaison and is an active participant in the Committee. The other Committee members, representing a mix of both baker and supplier members, are:



Jaime Correa, Abimar

Brian Dwyer, The Kroger Co.

Tom McCurry, Cain Foods

Meaghan Meyer, CraftMark Bakery

Steve Scales, BakeMark

Mario Somoza, Pan Pepin

Kirk Stehr, Grain Craft

Joe Turano, Turano Baking Company



“Membership in the American Bakers Association demonstrates such immense value from both business and personal perspectives,” said Harrington. “I’m thrilled to lead this new committee to ensure existing and potential members understand and take advantage of this organization’s power.

“Building and strengthening relationships with Members are key to the industry’s success,” said Colfelt. “The Membership Committee’s guidance will help ABA continue to promote and grow the baking industry.

The Membership Committee is the latest initiative by ABA to deepen connections with its Members as the association enters the second year of the implementation of its Three-Year Strategic Plan.

“ABA does a fantastic job of telling the baking industry’s story,” said Harrington. “Through the new Membership Committee, we will provide insight into how to tell the story of ABA to existing and new Members.”