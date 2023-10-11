Eastern Standard Provisions, specializing in heat-and-eat soft pretzels and Liège Belgian waffles, has announced a significant retail expansion. The artisanal snack food brand has secured prominent placements in Costco and Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S., increasing its retail presence to over 2,700 locations. This follows the company’s announced freezer placements at Whole Foods Market and Wegmans in July and its recognition as one of the top 10% on this year's Inc. 5000 Awards list, with a three-year growth rate of 1,272%. According to the company, these developments reaffirm the brand's leadership in the gourmet pretzel market.

Consumers can now find Eastern Standard Provisions’ Classic Liège Belgian Waffles, Blueberry Liège Belgian Waffles, new SKU One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and the first gluten-free offering, Gluten Free One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites in the freezer section of all 386 Sprouts Farmers Market stores. Additionally, their Soft Pretzel Variety Pack featuring their best-selling artisanal soft pretzel products is available at all 584 Costco warehouses. The pack comes with three toppings: Three Cheese Pretzel Salt, French Toast Sugar, and Classic Pretzel Salt. The Liège Belgian waffles and artisanal soft pretzels, according to the company, have light, airy brioche-style interiors.

Eastern Standard Provisions launched in 2018 with the goal of making a one-of-a-kind soft pretzel. Under the guidance of co-founders, Bill Deacon (CEO), Mark Dimond (CRO), baker Lauren Moran (CPO), and restauranteur Garrett Harker, Eastern Standard Provisions blended traditional baking techniques and high-quality ingredients to hone their recipe. Shortly after inception, the Boston-based team faced many challenges as a result of the pandemic and established a game plan designed to help them push forward and thrive. Now, five years later, they have found their stride and are growing as they enter retail stores across the country.

“It’s astonishing to see how far Eastern Standard Provisions has grown in just five years,” says Deacon. “Our goal from the start has been to create the best-tasting snacks using the highest quality ingredients, remaining true to this mission as we accelerate our growth into new retailers. We look forward to delighting Costco and Sprouts shoppers with our artisanal creations.”