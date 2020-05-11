Snack ProductsPretzelsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Eastern Standard Provisions Co. Pretzel Bites

May 11, 2020
Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Websiteesprovisions.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99 (2 bags), $30.99 (4 bags), $43.99 (6 bags)

Product Snapshot: Eastern Standard Provisions Co. recently released its pretzels in bite-size form.

The new Pretzel Bites are the latest release from a company that has really taken the artisanal snack food scene by storm over the last year. These bite-size snacks come from the same all-natural recipe that the brand uses for its popular soft pretzels. Available nationwide at esprovisions.com, the pretzel bites come in 12 oz. bags (approximately 25 bites per bag), and there are three different order sizes: 2 bags ($15.99), 4 bags ($30.99), and 6 bags ($43.99).

These heat-and-eat pretzel bites are shipped fresh, right to the customer’s door, and they’re perfect for freezing, which is key during these unprecedented times. 

