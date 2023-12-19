Doughlicious, the London Dough Co.’s cookie dough snack products, have entered the U.S. market. Starting in December, Doughlicious’ Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are available in the frozen sections at Whole Foods Market stores across four strategic regions: Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic, which include popular markets such as New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Denver.

According to the producer, Doughlicious a unique range of gluten-free and non-GMO Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites. Each layered bite combines creamy, better-for-you gelato wrapped in the finest, melt-in-the-mouth cookie dough made with oats and then coated in a soft cookie crumb. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Churro, Blueberry Frozen Yogurt, and Strawberry.

All Doughlicious products are made with premium ingredients, naturally gluten-free, no added refined sugar, and free from white-bleached flour, artificial additives, and preservatives. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from reputable suppliers adhering to the brand’s standards for quality, animal welfare, and sustainable production methods.

"Doughlicious recognizes the bond people share with cookie dough—a snack that sparks nostalgia and fond memories," explains Kathryn Bricken, founder of Doughlicious. "We've elevated this classic by infusing it with the best ingredients, gluten-free, and all made in our facility in London powered by renewable energy. Owning our own facility ensures that Doughlicious’ Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites offer exceptional taste, and texture, and create the ultimate snacking experience."

“The success of Doughlicious in both the UK and Australia propelled our entry into the U.S. market, aiming to be as ubiquitous as leading frozen snack novelties,” adds Russell Barnett, managing director at Doughlicious. “We’re redefining snacking expectations while bringing cookie dough to the forefront in the dynamic frozen snacking landscape while setting new standards for accessibility and excellence."

Doughlicious’ Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites retail for $6.99 at Whole Foods Market stores spanning the Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic regions.