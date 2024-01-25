This NFL playoff season, Cheetos is reimagining how fans enjoy buffalo wings with the launch of its latest creation: Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Buffalo wings have had their moment in the spotlight, so to show that being the best isn't all it's cracked up to be, Cheetos is proud to step in and claim the title of the "second-best Buffalo thing."

"As a culture disruptor, Cheetos has a history of embracing bold flavors and hacking into new snack categories, such as the newest launch of Cheetos Pretzels or fan-favorite Mac 'N Cheese," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "While we know there's no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good."

To kick off the celebration, Cheetos has enlisted the help of someone who knows how great it is to be number two: the second overall 2023 NFL Draft pick and Houston Texans quarterback, CJ Stroud. Cheetos and Stroud are giving Las Vegas-based fans the chance to win the second-best Super Bowl viewing experience. While it might not beat watching the game live at Allegiant Stadium, one lucky winner and five of their closest friends will get an exclusive watch party, complete with an appearance from Stroud himself.

"Buffalo wings have been the unrivaled MVP of gametime meals for fans during football season, but this year, Cheetos is proving that being the second-best Buffalo thing is worthy of celebration," said Stroud. "I'm excited to help show fans that being the second pick is a badge of honor of its own, especially when you can join me in Las Vegas and watch the Big Game at a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party."

Embracing that second-best can taste just as good, fans nationwide will also have the chance to win rewards that are second to none, from bags of Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo to a $22,222.22 cash prize. To enter to win these rewards and the ultimate prize of a Super Bowl party with Stroud, fans can head to the Cheetos Instagram page and drop a chicken wing emoji on specially designated posts (here and here) starting January 25.

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo is a new permanent addition to the Cheetos lineup that hit stores nationwide January 15 and is available in 8.5-oz. bags. Visit cheetos.com/buffalo for sweepstakes rules for the national giveaway, and cheetos.com/buffalo-vegas for rules for the Las Vegas giveaway and to learn how fans can experience the second-best Buffalo thing this Super Bowl season.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.