General Mills is bringing the joy of exchanging Valentine’s cards to returning fan favorites – but with a sweet, personalized twist!

From Valentine’s Day Fruit-Roll Up Minis to Chocolate Cheerios Packs to Pillsbury Heart Dough Shapes, consumers and their children can sign their name on the package and exchange with your loved ones to celebrate the season.

The products include:

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream: Crispy corn pieces in a cookies and cream coating with a powdery smooth finish. SRP: $6.99 for 25-count, and available at retailers nationwide

Valentine’s Day Fruit Roll-Ups Mini Rolls: These Fruit Roll-Ups Valentine’s Day Mini Rolls come with 36 signable pouches that are perfect for classroom celebrations in a Wild Berry Punch flavor. SRP: $6.99 per three-count, available at retailers nationwide.

Larabar Double Dark Chocolate Mini Bars: 20 bars to share with Valentines. Made from six simple ingredients: cashews, dates, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and sea salt. SRP: $14.09 per 20-count, available nationwide at Target and Meijer.

Pillsbury Soft-Baked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies: This 28-count of mini chocolate chip cookies provide homemade taste on-the-go with signable pouches to give to Valentines. SRP: $11.82, available at Sam’s Clubs nationwide.

Pillsbury Seasonal Shapes Dough – Hearts: These ready-to-bake cookies from Pillsbury are returning to spread some love this Valentine’s Day with limited-edition cookie dough featuring heart shapes! Just put the cookie dough on a cookie sheet and bake. No mixing, no slicing, no mess. SRP: two for $7.00 or $3.50 each, available now for a limited time at select retailers nationwide.

Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs: Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs provide a portable, better-for-you Valentine’s Day treat that’s easy to share with loved ones and made with the taste of real cocoa. Each pouch includes a mix of O and Heart- shaped Cheerios. SRP: $5.99, available now at retailers nationwide

Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios: Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios are back just in time for Valentine’s Day! Enjoy the pairing of strawberry and sweet chocolate flavors in every bite. SRP: $3.00 (mid-size) or $4.50 (family size), available now at retailers nationwide.

