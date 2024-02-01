Restaurant chain BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is looking to draw in romantic-minded, sweet-toothed customers with a number of Valentine’s Day deals and items, including a Sweetheart Pizookie.

The new baked item offers the chain’s take on a chocolate-covered strawberry. Available until February 15, the dessert features a double chocolate cookie with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate, rich vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, and strawberry purée, served with a side of chocolate shell topping that guests can pour onto the dessert. Consumers visiting the restaurant will receive a coupon for a free Pizookie, redeemable from February 15 until March 31.

Additionally, consumers who purchase an eGift card before the end of February 14 will receive a bonus $10 card. The bonus cards are redeemable from February 15 until March 31.

Related: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse turns to cinnamon rolls for newest Pizookie