There’s always something to celebrate at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., and this summer there are even "s'more" ways to enjoy its Pizookie with the return of the restaurant's Pizookie Pass and the new Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie. Beginning June 27, Pizookie fanatics nationwide can purchase the Pizookie Pass for just $4.99 per month. Adding to the celebration: A brand-new version of the S’mores Pizookie will be returning to the BJ’s menu: the New Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie.

BJ’s will offer a limited number of Pizookie Passes for just $4.99 per month each at bjsrestaurants.com/pizookiepass. Beginning June 27 at 10 a.m. PDT, the limited-time offer unlocks access to a free Pizookie every day for the next four months—including the limited-edition New Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie. The Pizookie Pass cannot be used to redeem Pizookies for delivery or takeout orders.

The New Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie includes a Ghirardelli triple chocolate cookie topped with graham cracker crumbles, toasted marshmallows, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and even more graham crackers.

“We’re always looking for more ways to elevate our world-famous Pizookie, and this year’s twist on our fan favorite is the best ever,” says Putnam Shin, chief growth and innovation officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. “With the return of the Pizookie Pass, guests will get to enjoy eight signature Pizookie flavors, plus the New Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie, which is the perfect embodiment of familiar made fabulous. We continue to innovate around our world-famous Pizookie dessert, offering BJ’s guests a taste of something new."

For more information on the Pizookie Pass, or to purchase, please visit bjsrestaurants.com/pizookiepass.

