Ingredion, a provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, is expanding its portfolio of functional, clean-label ingredient solutions to include texturizers made from the peels of citrus fruits with the U.S. launch of Fibertex CF 502 and Fibertex CF 102 citrus fibers.

According to Ingredion’s proprietary insights “ATLAS,” consumers prefer products containing ingredients they recognize and accept, with short labels, health benefits, and claims that convey naturality and freshness. Fibertex CF 502 and Fibertex CF 102 citrus fibers are the first in the company’s new range of citrus-based texturizers to support the accelerated demand for clean-label food and the growing nutrition, health, and wellness trend.

By nature, the citrus fibers deliver a unique texture, enable the replacement of undesirable and high-cost ingredients, and extend shelf life and stability in applications, such as traditional and gluten-free baked goods and snacks, emulsified dressings, tomato-based sauces and condiments, processed meat and plant-based meat alternatives.

Fibertex CF citrus fibers offer food manufacturers a variety of benefits in functionality, value creation, and sustainability. “Fibertex CF citrus fibers allow brands to solve complex clean label challenges while meeting changing consumer needs,” says Diana Nieto, Ingredion’s regional platform leader of Clean & Simple ingredients in the U.S. and Canada.

Nieto adds, “With natural origins, upcycled sustainability, reliable supply chains, and the inherent functionality of a from-the-plant product, Fibertex CF citrus fibers can elevate the eating experience, improve nutritional profiles by reducing fat and heighten label appeal in a wide range of applications.”

Fibertex CF citrus fibers come from peels of citrus fruits, such as lemons and limes, and are made simply from the valorization of waste streams from the pectin industry. Fibertex CF citrus fibers are non-GMO, gluten-free at the source, and contain >90% dietary fiber (U.S). The fibers have an inherent ability to control moisture and bind fat in various applications and work synergistically with Ingredion’s Novation and Homecraft functional native starch and flour ranges. The Fibertex citrus fibers have different particle sizes and related water-holding capacities.

Nieto continues, “Fibertex CF 502 and 102 citrus fibers represent what’s next in Ingredion’s line of clean-label ingredient solutions. The ability to deliver just-right sensory experiences, on-shelf differentiation with a cleaner label, and improved nutritional profile, while improving margins and supporting sustainability is good news for manufacturers.”

To request a sample of Fibertex CF 502 and 102 citrus fibers or learn more about how manufacturers can formulate trend-connected, appealing food and beverages, visit ingredion.com.