Hostess has morphed two of its popular sweet baked snacks into one breakfast treat. The shareable new HoneyBun Donettes are intended to offer a delicious twist for those wanting a sweet start to their morning.

HoneyBun Donettes incorporate the warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla glaze flavor of Hostess HoneyBuns with the soft, fluffy texture of Hostess Donettes. The new breakfast snack is made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

“We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience,” says Chris Balach, vice president of marketing for the Sweet Baked Snacks division of Hostess owner The J.M. Smucker Co. “The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers’ cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine but throughout their day.”

This new mashup is the second of its kind in recent Hostess snacking history. The HoneyBun Donettes taste combination comes off the success of last year’s Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies, which featured the spongy cake and signature crème filling of Twinkies, covered in Ding Dongs’ fudgy chocolate frosting.

HoneyBun Donettes will begin to roll out at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide in early March and will be available in standard bagged packaging as well as a single-serve option.

Related: Hostess releases new and returning baked snacks for Valentine’s Day