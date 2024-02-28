The American Society of Baking (ASB) has announced Catherin Herrera, director of baking technology - technical service at Bimbo Canada, as this year’s recipient of the Rising Baker Award.

“The Rising Baker Award shines a spotlight on the talented individuals who make up this innovative industry,” remarked Kristen L. Spriggs, ASB executive director, who joined the organization last year when the award was first introduced at BakingTech 2023. “Our recipients last year, James Happ and John Hinds, show us what’s possible with our next generation of leaders. The 2024 award winner will inspire all generations and show what’s possible with hard work and dedication—two qualities that are prevalent in the ASB membership.”

The ASB Rising Baker program—one of the association’s highest honors—is intended to recognize young professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the wholesale baking industry, shown a dedication to their wholesale baking career, and contributed significantly to the profession.

“The Rising Baker Award is not just a recognition of what a baking professional has done, but a celebration of what individuals in our industry do,” said Peter Rasmussen, chair of the Rising Baker Award Committee and FESTO industry segment business driver. “Catherin Herrera has shown her commitment to the industry by constantly learning and sharing her knowledge with others. She is not just a part of the industry, but a leader who is making it better every day. Congratulations on the well-deserved award.”

Herrera has 18 years of experience in the baking industry and has worked at organizations such as Carrefour Columbia, Puratos, AIB, and most recently, Bimbo Bakeries USA. Currently, she serves the baking company’s Canada operations, where she has built a strong team with top baking skills and has won the best innovation of the year award for two consecutive years. Throughout her career, Herrera’s roles have included FSQA, R&D, technical support, and education.

Among her achievements, she led the conversion of the fresh-to-frozen portfolio during her tenure at Carrefour and led the launch of the first certified organic bread in Latin America.

In addition to serving as a voting member of ASB and the Prairie Grain Development Committee Quality Evaluation Development committee, Herrera’s industry contributions include the mentorship of Kansas State University students’ research projects, speaker participation at various university classes, and working as a baking instructor for AIB International.

“I started in this industry as a young professional and benefited from the early connections I made through ASB,” said Eric Lewis, VP of supply chain quality, Flowers Foods and ASB chairman. “It is rewarding for me now, as the ASB board chair and after many years in this industry, to see us recognizing and lifting up our future industry leaders with this Award. All of the nominees this year have promising careers, and we are honored to have their involvement in ASB.”

Herrera received the award during the Future of Baking Industry Lunch today BakingTech 2024.