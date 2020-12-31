The American Society of Baking (ASB) is pleased to announce that Lee Sanders, senior vice president of the American Bakers Association and president of the Society of Bakery Women, is being honored as the 2021 recipient of the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award.

Based upon the discretion of the ASB executive director, the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award recognizes outstanding service and leadership by an individual to the American Society of Baking and its members.

“We are proud to recognize Lee Sanders with this award,” stated ASB Executive Director Kent Van Amburg, “ASB members know that they have a trusted friend in Lee Sanders. Lee is a strong advocate for education and the role of women in the baking industry work force. She has made numerous contributions to the American Society of Baking during her 22 years of membership. In addition to serving for many years on the Advisory Committee and on a BakingTECH planning committee, Lee has served as a valuable resource to the Board of Directors concerning baking industry regulatory and legislative issues.”

Qualifications for receiving the award include:

A member in good standing of ASB.

A member for a minimum of 10 years.

A regular attendee of ASB’s annual BakingTECH Conference.

An active industry leader and decision-maker.

The Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award will be formally presented to Lee Sanders during BakingTECH 2021 on February 17, 2021.