New Hope Network, the coordinator of 2024 Natural Products Expo West, has just announced its 35 Nexty award winners.

Natural and organic brands put forth their nominations, totaling almost 1,500 products. Of those, 154 were named finalists, and 35 were crowned winners, across 35 categories.

The panel of judges was comprised of New Hope editors and analysts, alongside industry expert guest judges. "The panel sampled and debated every product's attributes based on inspiration, innovation, and integrity," says New Hope.

The winners were announced live on stage at a ceremony at Expo West.

The snack and candy winners include:

Supplement for the Mind: Excite My Calm x Focus Journey Wellness Gummies

Special Diet Food: Macalat Sweet Dark Chocolate

Packaged Produce: GoodSam Small Farms Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Slice

Savory or Salty Snack: Nemi Snacks Pickled Jalapeño Cactus Sticks

Certified Organic Product: Artisan Tropic Tomato Herb Organic Grain-Free Crackers

Natural Kids Product: Beekeeper's Natural Kid's Propolis Throat Soothing Lollipops

Sweet Snack and Dessert: Raaka Chocolate Matcha Waffle Cone vegan chocolate bar

Gluten-free Product: Cappello's Buttermilk Biscuits

Meat-, Dairy-, or Animal-based Product: Country Archer Ancestral Blend Meat Stick, Original Flavor

Breads and Bakery: Arya Golden Curry Roti

