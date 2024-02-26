Each year, judges gather at Natural Products Expo West—happening this year March 12–16 in Anaheim, CA—to judge the Nexty Award finalists and announce the winners from among the hundreds of nominated snacks, bakery goods, beverages, personal care products, and other natural and organic consumer goods. For the 2024 awards, nearly 1,500 products were nominated, and judging has narrowed the finalists down to 154 items across 35 categories.

During the show at 6 pm PDT on March 14, event organizers will announce the 35 winners; more information and a live stream of the presentation can be viewed here.

The snack- and bakery-related items among the 2024 Nexty finalists include:

View a complete list of the finalists here.