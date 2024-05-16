Our Home, a better-for-you snack family aimed at providing delicious, wholesome snacks at a value, invited Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees to its booth this week to hear about the company’s new snack brands and manufacturing capabilities. Staff also offered samples of its various products, including new launches from Popchips and Food Should Taste Good.

With the recent acquisitions of R.W. Garcia, Good Health, and Sonoma Creamery, Our Home reports its existing platform and footprint across the country has grown significantly. Aligned with the company’s three new brands and manufacturing facilities are intended to reinforce the portfolio’s commitment to offering innovative and health-conscious products to better-for-you-driven consumers.

“Our Home remains committed to offering innovative, delicious, and better-for-you snack options that meet the demands of today's shoppers at an affordable price,” says Deb Holt, chief marketing officer with Our Home. “We are excited to welcome R.W. Garcia, Good Health, and Sonoma Creamery to our family of brands and showcase them along with our innovative and savory launches from Popchips and Food Should Taste Good at Sweets & Snacks Expo.”

Consumers like it hot, and Popchips (maker of never-fried and better-for-you popped potato chips), aims to deliver with its upcoming launch of Sweet Heat. The chip takes taste buds on a ride with its initial sweetness that turns into a satisfying heat. Food Should Taste Good is entering the cracker aisle with Pita, Multigrain, and Cornbread Crackers, a natural brand extension offering more ways to elevate daily snacking moments. The signature hex shape, carried over from the brand’s Tortilla Chip line, gives consumers a familiar and tasty new carrier option. With the Cracker category growing and more consumers snacking for meals, Food Should Taste Good Crackers provide a perfect base for wholesome options.

