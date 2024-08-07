When shopping for snacks, consumers don’t just want a tasty treat—they demand health benefits, convenience, clean labels, and other attributes. What’s more, they want snacks that are housed in sustainable, resealable packaging that is easy to open. Then, it’s up to snack producers to deliver on all those product and packaging must-haves, while also hitting their quality standards and efficiency goals. It’s a long list of targets that snack professionals have to hit, every time.

One solution that stands to solve many of these production conundrums is high-speed flow-wrap packaging technology. The right equipment can effectively double production while taking up half the footprint of comparable machinery—which, in turn, helps conserve production costs and slash the carbon footprint of snack products.

During “Raising the Bar: Optimizing Speed, Efficiency, and Production Savings in the Modern Snack Space,” a webinar scheduled August 20 at 2 p.m. EDT, attendees will hear just how putting the right technology in place can help snack companies meet (and even exceed) their production efficiency goals in their current facilities. The session also will address how to integrate automation and enhance the sustainability of an operation.

The webinar—presented by Josh Becker, bakery and confectionery segment manager for Harpak-ULMA Packaging—will share insights on how to achieve a number of goals:

Increase savings, elevate efficiency, and boost throughput

Avoid potentially expensive “buy or build” methods with high-speed flow wrap packaging solutions

Pinpoint the best ways to decrease downtime and total cost of ownership

Discover solid strategies to increase sustainability by reducing packaging material use and waste

The 30-minute webinar will be presented live on August 20 at 2 p.m. EDT; immediately after the presentation concludes, registrants can view the event on demand or share with colleagues. Learn more or register here.

