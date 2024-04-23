Our Home's Popchips brand, the maker of never-fried, better-for-you potato chips, has announced its big screen debut in Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment's The Garfield Movie, opening in theaters May 24. Given its crunchy, cheesy goodness, Popchips Nacho is this food-loving cat's newest favorite snack. After launching in January, Popchips Nacho has appealed to those looking for a cheesy, better-for-you potato chip. As with all Popchips flavors, Nacho is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and has 50% less fat than fried chips.

Popchips has now revealed its limited-edition Nacho bags, featuring a smug Garfield on the front. The bags are rolling out at select retail locations of Walmart, Aldi, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Redner's, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Festival Foods, and more. Shoppers can look for these limited-edition bags in the large orange display shippers stamped with cat paw prints and stripes, evidence of Garfield's love for the nacho-flavored chip.

In the new movie, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father—scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson)—Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

In the movie trailer, Garfield is shown lounging and noshing on Popchips Nacho and popcorn while watching cat cooking videos.

"Coming in with the big cheesy energy, Popchips Nacho is the perfect snack for Garfield to munch on and feel the freedom of finishing the whole bag," says Marshall Osborne, chief growth officer of Our Home, Popchips' parent brand. "The amusing movie scene wonderfully captures the chip's satisfying flavor and crunch that you just can't stop eating. Garfield loves it, and we know snackers everywhere will too."

To celebrate Garfield's new favorite snack, Popchips is hosting a Hometown Screening Sweepstakes, available for entry now through May 19 at 8 pm EST. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a year's supply of Popchips and a hometown screening of the movie for 150 people. Fifty winners will also receive VIP prizes of two movie tickets and Garfield licensed merchandise. Eligible participants can enter online or find the link to enter on Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, Popchips offers fans a chance to engage with Garfield on TikTok and Instagram through augmented reality filters and games, like Popchips' new Catch the Chip filter in which users strategically toss Popchips into a lazy Garfield's mouth.

Starting May 3, Angelenos can get in on the fun by viewing the larger-than-life orange Popchips wall located at 8201 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles. The bold mural wall will feature a hungry Garfield with a knife and fork peering over a colossal Popchips Nacho bag and ready to dig in. Orange pawprints on the sidewalk lead viewers to the ideal spot to take photos alongside the mural. Popchips will also transport passersby inside the chip bag to become Garfield's favorite snack via an augmented reality filter.

"We wanted to bring this collaboration to life and allow Popchips fans to interact with Garfield in a fun way," continues Osborne. "We created an augmented reality filter for Instagram that transports users inside the Nacho bag to get a fun, unique view and get their mouths watering for the new movie."

The Popchips mural wall will be on display throughout May. Angelenos can find the Popchips team handing out Nacho samples and swag during the weekends of May 4-5 and May 11-12 to get their first taste of the product and also snag an extra bag to snack on while watching the movie in theaters.

